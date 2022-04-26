Parag Agrawal to get $42 mn if sacked, says Twitter's future 'uncertain'

He said that no layoffs were planned at this time, but admitted that he does not have all the answers as "this is a period of uncertainty" and he does not know which direction "the platform will go".



Twitter will become a privately-held company after the takeover deal is closed, and the company's board will be dissolved, according to Bret Taylor, independent board chair at Twitter.



Musk has already said that he doesn't have faith in the management of Twitter.