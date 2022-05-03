Russia to pull out of International Space Station: Roscosmos

Rogozin cited the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and subsequent sanctions imposed; and plans to create a separate orbital outpost as the major reasons for a pull out.



Earlier, at a meeting with State Duma deputies from the Liberal Democratic Party, Rogozin said that work on the ISS in the current geopolitical situation is not effective, the report said.



Moscow-based company Energia Space Rocket Corporation has already been assigned the task of making the first basic module for a new Russian orbital station ready in 2025.



"This work will be largely related, first of all, not only to demonstrating our attitude to what is happening in the world, but it is also a demonstration of our readiness to deploy the Russian Orbital Service Station, which will be multifunctional, work on it is already underway, the preliminary design is being developed by the Energia corporation," Rogozin said.



"When it is presented and protected, after that we will already begin to create this "smart iron" and prepare its launch into space, the deployment of the station."