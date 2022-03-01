Samsung officially kills off Galaxy Note brand

South Korean tech giant Samsung is officially killing off one of the popular 'Galaxy Note' brand names.



The news was confirmed by Samsung's smartphone chief Roh Tae-moon, who told reporters at Mobile World Congress 2022 that "Galaxy Note will come out as Ultra" going forward, referring to Samsung's recently released Galaxy S22 Ultra, reports The Verge.



As per the report, the news is not exactly a surprise. Samsung has not released a Galaxy Note device since the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra were released in 2020.