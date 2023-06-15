Scientists find key building block for life on Saturn's moon

"High phosphate concentrations are a result of interactions between carbonate-rich liquid water and rocky minerals on Enceladus' ocean floor and may also occur on a number of other ocean worlds," Glein said.



"This key ingredient could be abundant enough to potentially support life in Enceladus' ocean; this is a stunning discovery for astrobiology," he added.



Although the science team is excited that Enceladus has the building blocks for life, Glein stressed that life has not been found on the moon -- or anywhere else in the solar system beyond Earth.



"Having the ingredients is necessary, but they may not be sufficient for an extraterrestrial environment to host life. Whether life could have originated in Enceladus' ocean remains an open question."



The Cassini-Huygens mission was a cooperative project of NASA, ESA (European Space Agency), and the Italian Space Agency. Cassini's mission came to an end in 2017, with the spacecraft burning up in Saturn's atmosphere, but the trove of data it collected will continue to be a rich resource for decades to come.