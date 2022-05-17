Scientists move a step closer for cataract treatment with new drug

In laboratory trials, treatment with the oxysterol compound VP1-001 showed an improvement in refractive index profiles - a key optical parameter that is needed to maintain high focusing capacity - in 61 per cent of lenses.



This means that the protein organisation of the lens is being restored, resulting in the lens being better able to focus. This was supported by a reduction in lens opacity in 46 per cent of cases.



"This study has shown the positive effects of a compound that had been proposed as an anti-cataract drug but never before tested on the optics of the lens. It is the first research of this kind in the world," said Professor Barbara Pierscionek, Deputy Dean (Research and Innovation) in the Faculty of Health, Education, Medicine and Social Care at ARU.