Sleep disturbances common among people with long Covid: Study

More than half of the patients (58 per cent) reported normal to mild disturbances, while 41.3 per cent indicated moderate to severe sleep disturbances.



"Our findings not only emphasise the importance of identification of sleep disturbance in long Covid considering its impact on patients' quality of life, daytime functioning and medical health status but they also draw the attention to the persistent inequities seen throughout the Covid-19 pandemic," said Dr. Pena Orbea.



The researchers said there is an unmet need to understand the neurobiological mechanisms or pathways behind the association of sleep disturbances with long Covid.