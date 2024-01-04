South Korea: Six carmakers to recall over 72,000 vehicles with faulty parts

Tesla Korea, Hyundai Motor and four other carmakers will recall over 72,000 vehicles owing to faulty components, South Korea's transportation ministry said on Thursday.

The six companies, including Ford Sales & Service Korea, Nissan Korea, Kia Corp. and Honda Korea, are voluntarily recalling a total of 72,674 units of 13 different models, according to the ministry.

The problems that prompted the recall include a software error in the auto pilot system of some 63,991 Tesla units, including the Model Y, reports Yonhap news agency.

Some 1,990 units of the company's Model X were found to have problems with the door lock mechanism in case of collision.