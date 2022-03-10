SpaceX launches 48 new Starlink satellites into orbit

During a live stream of the launch, SpaceX's launch director said: "Time to let the American broomstick fly and hear the sounds of freedom."



The jibe was directed at Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin, who had last week said "let them fly on something else, their broomsticks", after Russia halted sales of its rocket engines to US launch providers amid economic sanctions following that country's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.



According to SpaceX, Wednesday's launch marked the fourth flight and landing for its particular Falcon 9 first stage, Space.com reported.