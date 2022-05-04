Study finds how dog coronavirus can jump to humans

This pattern shows the virus shifts from infecting both the intestines and respiratory system of the animal host to infecting only the respiratory system in a human host.



The researchers identified a change in the terminus - known as the N terminus a" a region of the molecule with alterations also detected in another coronavirus, which jumped from bats to humans, where it causes a common cold.



"This study identifies some of the molecular mechanisms underlying a host shift from dog coronavirus to a new human host, that may also be important in the circulation of a new human coronavirus that we previously didn't know about," said Michael Stanhope, Professor of public and ecosystem health at Cornell.