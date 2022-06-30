Substack bids goodbye to 13 people, CEO says 'very sorry'

US-based online platform Substack, which provides publishing, payment, analytics, and design infrastructure to support subscription newsletters, has laid off 13 people from its workforce, and CEO Chris Best admitted that he is "very sorry" about it.



On the microblogging site Twitter, Best wrote that the company needs to change tactics, as it could be facing "an extended period" where the economy goes from bad to worse.



"Today is the saddest day we have had at Substack. We are letting go of 13 people," the CEO posted on the platform along with a long note on layoffs that he shared with the team.