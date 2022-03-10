Tesla autopilot, full self-driving modes not safe at all: US senators

The US Senators have rejected Elon Musk-run Tesla's claim that its autopilot and full self-driving (FSD) features are safe for driving, saying this is just "more evasion and deflection from Tesla".



Rohan Patel, Senior Director of Public Policy at Tesla, wrote in a letter to the US Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Ed Markey (D-MA) that Tesla's autopilot and FSD capability features "enhance the ability of our customers to drive safer than the average driver in the US.



Patel responded to the Senators, who had raised "significant concerns" about autopilot and FSD. They also urged federal regulators to crack down on Tesla to prevent further misuse of the company's advanced driver-assist features.



According to The Verge, Patel described autopilot and FSD as Level-2 systems "which require the constant monitoring and attention of the driver."



These features are "capable of performing some but not all of the dynamic driving tasks that can be performed by human drivers, he added.