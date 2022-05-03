This is how Twitter's Edit button will finally work

As Twitter plans to give its users an Edit button, after a push by its soon-to-be boss Elon Musk to help them correct errors in their tweets, app researcher and reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong on Tuesday revealed the first glimpse of the new tool.



She tweeted a video with the steps needed to edit a tweet. A user has to press a button called "Edit Tweet" in the drop-down context menu, and then he or she can edit the post.



"The current unreleased version of Edit Tweet reuploads media (images, videos, GIFs, etc) instead of reusing them. An inefficient use of the bandwidth and media processing power - plus it turns my video into an image (mishandling media type)," she said in a tweet.



At the moment, it looks like a user will get 30 minutes after publishing a tweet to hit the Edit button.



One may even replace the entire media (photo/video file) embedded with the tweet.