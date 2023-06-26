Twitter rival Bluesky working on user lists, reply controls tools

Twitter rival Bluesky, backed by Jack Dorsey, has introduced some proposals for new moderation and safety tooling, which the company is presently working on, including -- user lists and reply controls.

Along with user lists and reply controls, the company also introduced labelling, moderation controls, and hashtags.

According to the company, user lists and reply controls can be used for community-driven moderation, while labelling and moderation controls will focus on moderator services and how they can handle problems that small communities can’t.