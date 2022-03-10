Twitter Shops to allow sellers showcase more products

Micro-blogging site Twitter has introduced a new shopping feature 'Twitter Shops' which would allow merchants to curate a collection of up to 50 products to showcase on their profile.



The feature, which is free to use, gives people the chance to view products from the profiles of their favorite brands, so when you talk about and discover products on the timeline, you can now browse them on Twitter, too.



"When you go to the profile of a merchant that has Twitter Shops enabled, you'll see a "View shop" button just above their Tweets. When you tap the button, it will open up that merchant's shop, where you can scroll through items," the company said in a statement.