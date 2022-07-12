Twitter still thinks the $44 bn Musk deal is not terminated

In reply, Musk poked fun at Twitter and shared a meme.



Musk's meme read: "They said I could not buy Twitter. Then they would not disclose the bot information. Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court. Now they have to disclose the bot information in court."



Musk will have to pay $1 billion in termination fees to the micro-blogging platform, as per an earlier filing with the US SEC.



Musk had put the deal on hold over the actual number of spam/fake accounts and bots on the platform, and sought a reply from Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal.