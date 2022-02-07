Twitter to let you send Direct Message straight from a tweet

Twitter is testing a new feature to let people send a Direct Message (DM) straight from a tweet and it has not gone well with users who feel the new tool will make them more susceptible to online harassment.



Twitter feels the feature will make it easier to start a conversation from your timeline.



"For when you want to reply directly to a Tweet's author, we're making it easier to DM them from your timeline to start a conversation," said the micro-blogging platform.



"Now testing a DM icon on Tweets with some of you on iOS," it added.