Two men arrested for $1.1 mn NFT 'rug pull' scam

According to the criminal complaint, the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI), and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) began investigating Frosties in January, shortly after receiving complaints about the scam.



Frosties was a buzzy project whose 8,888 NFTs, priced at the Ethereum equivalent of roughly $130, sold out within an hour of the public launch.



But as chronicled by Protocol, the creators abandoned it almost immediately, the report said.