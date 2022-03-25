Science and Tech

Two men arrested for $1.1 mn NFT 'rug pull' scam

Frosties was a buzzy project whose 8,888 NFTs, priced at the Ethereum equivalent of roughly $130, sold out within an hour of the public launch. But the creators abandoned it almost immediately

Representative image
IANS

US government prosecutors have charged two men with fraud and money laundering over a cryptocurrency "rug pull" scheme.

Ethan Nguyen and Andre Llacuna allegedly earned around $1.1 million by selling non-fungible tokens (or NFTs) based on cartoon-like characters called "Frosties," reports The Verge.

After selling the NFTs, they shut down the project and transferred its funds to a series of separate crypto wallets, leaving Frosties owners bereft of promised rewards.

According to the criminal complaint, the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI), and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) began investigating Frosties in January, shortly after receiving complaints about the scam.

Frosties was a buzzy project whose 8,888 NFTs, priced at the Ethereum equivalent of roughly $130, sold out within an hour of the public launch.

But as chronicled by Protocol, the creators abandoned it almost immediately, the report said.


Buyers earned only a few dollars when they tried to resell their NFTs, and they gave up any hope of seeing future promised rewards, including 3D versions of their avatars and a Frosties video game.

Some scammed community members nonetheless attempted to resurrect the Frosties as a separate NFT lineup. Now, the two men behind Frosties have been arrested in Los Angeles.

