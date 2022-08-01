Users report problems with Nothing smartphone, company clarifies

After some Nothing Phone (1) users took to social media platforms to complain about teething issues with the display along with delivery delays, London-based consumer electronics firm said on Monday that it is aware that a handful of customers were impacted and the "scale of which is very low".



Carl Pei-led Nothing's first smartphone came under the scanner as some users saw a green tint on the display of their devices, while a few accused Flipkart and Nothing of not handling the delivery in a timely manner.



The company said in a statement that they suggested a factory reset to some consumers and "that has fixed the issue".



"If for some, the issue still persists, we encourage affected users to contact our customer support team and a replacement will be provided," said Nothing, adding that it is recalibrating the display effect in an upcoming software update.