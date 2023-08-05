Voyager 2: NASA restores contact with spacecraft

What went wrong with Voyager 2?

On July 21, a series of planned commands sent to Voyager 2 mistakenly caused the probe's antenna to point 2 degrees away from Earth, which disrupted the transmission of signals.

The day before coming up with the plan to send the "interstellar shout," NASA engineers had detected a carrier or "heartbeat" wavefrom Voyager, by using multiple observatories around the world that form the Deep Space Network.

It was too faint to carry any data, but it was enough to confirm that the mission was still operating, and gave engineers hope that they could send a signal to adjust the antenna positioning.

The two-week outage was believed to be the longest NASA had gone without hearing from Voyager 2 in a mission that's well into its fifth decade, project manager Suzanne Dodd told The Associated Press.

The antenna only needed to be shifted 2 degrees to correct the error, but the situation was not expected to be resolved until a scheduled automated realignment maneuver on October 15.