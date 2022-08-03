Webb telescope images colourful Cartwheel Galaxy

MIRI data, coloured red in the composite image, reveals regions within the Cartwheel Galaxy rich in hydrocarbons and other chemical compounds, as well as silicate dust, like much of the dust on Earth.



Other telescopes, including the Hubble Space Telescope, have previously examined the Cartwheel. But the dramatic galaxy has been shrouded in mystery -- perhaps literally, given the amount of dust that obscures the view. Webb, with its ability to detect infrared light, now uncovers new insights into the nature of the Cartwheel.



It also provides a new view of how the Cartwheel Galaxy has changed over billions of years. It also reveals new details about star formation and the galaxy's central black hole.



The $10 billion Webb telescope, is an international programme led by NASA, European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency.



The telescope's actual aim is to solve mysteries in our solar system, look beyond distant worlds around other stars, and probe the mysterious structures and origins of our universe and our place in it.