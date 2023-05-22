WhatsApp lets users edit messages with 15-minute time limit

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday announced that billions of WhatsApp users can now modify a message within 15 minutes of sending it.



This feature has started rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks. All that the users need to do is long-press on a sent message and choose 'Edit' from the menu for up to 15 minutes after.



"For the moments when you make a mistake, or simply change your mind, you can now edit your sent messages," said the instant messaging platform.