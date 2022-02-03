WhatsApp to get message reactions on iPhone, Android soon

Few months ago, WhatsApp had started developing iMessage-like reactions for its app and now the company seems almost ready to release this feature.



WABetaInfo has shared some screenshots of WhatsApp reactions, giving us an early preview of what the feature might look like once it goes live.



WhatsApp users will see a row of emoji just above the message. It's unclear whether users will have to long-press on a message or there will be a dedicated button next to the message to add a reaction.