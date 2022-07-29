YouTube allows creators to edit long videos into Shorts

With an aim to enhance user experience, Google-owned streaming platform YouTube has announced that users can now turn their longer videos into Shorts by adding a new "Edit into a Short" tool to its iOS and Android app.



With this new update, which is now rolling out across iOS and Android devices, users can now convert up to 60 seconds from their own existing long-form YouTube videos and turn them into Shorts.



YouTube Shorts is now being watched by over 1.5 billion signed-in users every month with more than 30 billion daily views.



"To make it easier to create even more new content, you can now convert up to 60 seconds from your own existing long-form YouTube videos and turn them into Shorts using all the same editing tools that you know and love (text, timeline editor, filters, etc.)," the company said in a developer update.