7 cool things you can try with Alexa on your Fire TV device

Smart Home Controls



It goes without saying that you can control your smart TV with Alexa on your Fire TV device, but you can also control your other compatible smart devices and appliances with Alexa on the device. You can simply say, "Alexa, turn on the air conditioner" or "Alexa, turn off the bedroom lights," and it will be done without you having to move an inch. You can use your Fire TV Cube to control your smart devices with your voice and enjoy a hands-free Alexa-enabled Fire TV experience.



Access Devotional Content



You can also find a variety of devotional skills on Alexa on your Fire TV device, such as Shemaroo Live Darshans, which allows you to access live darshans of gods and goddesses from temples across the country from the comfort of your own home. You can also use Starstell Mantras & Puja to find specific mantras and rituals for the occasion.



Access Recipes



If you enjoy eating and, more importantly, cooking, simply ask Alexa on your Fire TV devices for recipes by renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor. Say "Alexa, give me the recipe for Matar Paneer" or "Alexa, give me the recipe for Butter Chicken," and you'll be able to cook your favourite meal while watching and following the instructions on your TV. As summer approaches, you can simply access recipes for summer coolers to help you beat the heat.