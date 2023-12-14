A bad day for Tesla — 2 mn cars recalled in US and a Swedish strike

Elon Musk's electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing company Tesla on Wednesday was forced to recall over two million cars — nearly its entire US fleet — after the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) found the software governing the vehicle's autopilot mode to be defective.

Tesla will now install software updates on its vehicles to ensure drivers actually pay attention to the road when their vehicle is in autopilot mode.

The NHTSA on Wednesday, 13 December said the updates will increase the frequency of driver alerts as well as limit the areas where the autopilot feature can be used.

The move comes after a two-year period of NHTSA investigations into a series of accidents — some deadly — in which Tesla vehicles were likely in autopilot mode when they crashed.

The NHTSA said Tesla's safeguards were deficient and could lead to, "foreseeable misuse of the system."

Though safety experts welcomed the decision to, "further encourage the driver to adhere to their continuous driving responsibility," they said the software update does not address the core problem Tesla's system has identifying and avoiding obstacles.

The recall affects all Model Y, S, 3 and X Teslas produced between October 5, 2012, and December 7, 2023.

The NHTSA said its investigations into Teslas crashing into emergency vehicles while on autopilot was ongoing Wednesday, "as we monitor the efficacy of Tesla's remedies and continue to work with the automaker to ensure the highest level of safety."

The NHTSA has investigated 35 Tesla crashes since 2016 — including a series of crashes in which Teslas suspected of being on autopilot drove into emergency vehicles. In all, at least 17 people were killed in the incidents.