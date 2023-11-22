Tesla, Elon Musk knew of defective autopilot system: US judge

A US judge has ruled that there is "reasonable evidence" that Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk knew its electric cars had "defective Autopilot systems" but still allowed the EVs to be driven in areas "not safe for that technology".

The Florida lawsuit was filed after a 2019 crash in Miami when Stephen Banner’s Model 3 drove under the trailer of an 18-wheeler truck that had turned onto the road, cutting off the Tesla’s roof and killing Banner.

Judge Scott’s finding that Tesla’s top management knew of the defects could also mean Musk would have to testify, reports TechCrunch.

Tesla marketed the products as autonomous and Musk’s public statements about Autopilot “had a significant effect on the belief about the capabilities of the products,” according to the ruling.

The ruling means the family of a man who died in a collision while his Tesla’s Autopilot was engaged “can go to trial and seek punitive damages from Tesla for intentional misconduct and gross negligence”.