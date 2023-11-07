Elon Musk's Tesla may enter India by Jan 2024: Report

Elon Musk-run Tesla might start rolling out on Indian roads soon as the Centre is ramping up the process to provide all the necessary approvals from the concerned departments by January 2024 for its entry into the country, media reports said on Tuesday.

According to the reports, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) held a meeting on Monday with top officials to review the upcoming phase of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing in the country, including Tesla's investment proposal.

The Union Ministries of Commerce and Industry, Heavy Industry, and Electronics and Information Technology have been engaged in discussions about Tesla's plans in India, following a meeting between Musk and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter's state visit to the US in June.