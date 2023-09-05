Aditya L1 successfully undergoes the second earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

Aditya L1, the first space based Indian mission to study the Sun underwent the second earth-bound manoeuvre successfully, during the early hours on Tuesday, ISRO said.

ISRO's Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) carried out the operation.

"The second Earth-bound manoeuvre (EBN#2) is performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru. ISTRAC/ISRO's ground stations at Mauritius, Bengaluru and Port Blair tracked the satellite during this operation. The new orbit attained is 282 km x 40225 km," ISRO said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The next manoeuvre (EBN#3) is scheduled for September 10, 2023, around 02:30 Hrs. IST, it said.

Aditya-L1 is the first Indian space based observatory to study the Sun from satia halo orbit around first sun-earth Lagrangian point (L1), which is located roughly 1.5 million km from earth.