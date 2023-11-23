Al is only a means, not an end: Nadella after Altman’s return to OpenAI

As Sam Altman returned to OpenAI after the five-day intense drama, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella has said that technology, including Al, is only a tool.

In an internal memo to employees ahead of Thanksgiving holiday, Nadella said that the pace of innovation that they have driven has been remarkable, especially during a time of so much "continued hardship and uncertainty in the world".

"But technology, including Al, is only a tool. It's a means, not an end. And, ultimately, our end is our mission to empower people and organisations all over the planet -- one individual, one community, one country at a time," he told employees.

"At the end of the day, the greatest privilege of my job is working with people who are driven by mission. There is no better example of this than these past 5 days, when I saw people across the company remaining focused on our mission and serving our customers and partners, stepping up to help in every way possible," Nadella added.

Microsoft Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and EVP of AI, Kevin Scott, also addressed employees about the OpenAI turmoil, reports The Verge.