Amazon Alexa gets AI update in next-gen Echo devices

Amazon has introduced a new line-up of Echo smart speakers with more intuitive Alexa experiences which can understand conversational phrases and respond appropriately with the help of AI.

The company showcased next-generation Echo Show 8, all-new Echo Hub and new Echo Frames at its fall hardware event late on Wednesday, 20 September.

Amazon also collaborated with Safilo, one of the world’s leading eyewear manufacturers, to blend the power of Alexa with iconic Carrera designs.

"These new Echo devices give customers more ways to experience the world’s best personal AI — and the growing generative AI capabilities that will be coming to Alexa soon — at home and on the go,” said Daniel Rausch, vice president of Alexa and Fire TV.

The new Echo Show 8 has been upgraded inside and out. It also runs a new model enabling Alexa to process common smart home requests locally for 40 per cent faster responses to common requests, such as turning on a smart light, switch, or plug