Amazon of Aligarh: Google Doodle tribute to India's first female wrestler Hamida Banu

It was on this day in 1954 when Hamida Banu defeated famed wrestler Baba Pahalwan in just one minute and 34 seconds. While Baba Pahalwan deemed it fit to retire from professional wrestling, Banu's career expanded to international arenas and her victories reported across the globe.

Commemorating Banu's victory and to pay tribute to her as "India's first woman wrestler", Google on Saturday put up a colourful doodle on its homepage.

Born into a family of wrestlers in the early 1900s near Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, Banu grew up wrestling, winning over 300 competitions throughout her career that spanned the 1940s and 1950s at a time when women's participation in athletics was strongly discouraged.

Banu, however, competed with men anyway, and issued an open challenge to all male wrestlers, wagering her hand in marriage to whoever defeated her, Google wrote in a post.

Banu's success in international matches gained her further acclaim. One of these matches was against Russian woman wrestler Vera Chistilin, who she defeated in under two minutes.