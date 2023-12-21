Apple loses bid to halt Watch sales ban in US

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) has denied Apple’s bid to delay an import and sales ban on the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 amid a patent dispute.

In a filing late on Wednesday, 20 December the US ITC said it has "determined to deny the respondent’s motion to stay remedial orders pending appeal and/or in light of potential government shutdown”.

The long-running patent dispute between Apple and medical technology company Masimo is around the Watch’s blood oxygen sensor (SpO2 sensor) technology.

An October ruling from the ITC said the tech giant’s SpO2 sensors infringed on patents from Masimo.

The last day to purchase the Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 from Apple stores is 24 December, while the import ban officially goes into effect on 26 December.

Apple is reportedly working on software changes on how the Watch measures and reports oxygen saturation.