Will Apple's India production get tangled in charger rules?

India is set to require new smartphones, wearables and tablets feature universal charging ports by June 2025, in a move aimed at benefiting consumers and cutting down massive amounts of electronic waste.

The streamlined charging port rule follows the example of the European Union, which in June 2022 gave Apple until autumn 2024 to make changes to its charging ports.

According to recent report on electronic waste management in India by Assocham, a non-governmental trade organization, India is estimated to have generated 5 million tons of e-waste in 2021, ranking behind only China and the US.

Rajan Vasa, chairman of the RV group, an electronics industry consultancy, told DW that adopting a uniform charging port would serve the interests of consumer welfare and prevention of avoidable e-waste.

"A shift towards universal chargers would bring down the cost of chargers" and reduce product packaging, Vasa said.