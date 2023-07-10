Apps on Google Play with 1.5 mn installs found sending sensitive data to China

Security researchers have found two malicious file management applications on Google Play Store with a collective download count of over 1.5 million that sends sensitive users' data towards various malicious servers based in China.

"Our engine detected two spyware hiding on the Google Play Store and affecting up to 1.5 million users. Both applications are from the same developer, pose as file management applications and feature similar malicious behaviours," said cyber security company Pradeo.

"They are programmed to launch without users’ interaction and to silently exfiltrate sensitive users’ data towards various malicious servers based in China," it added.