Astronomers find Earth-sized exoplanet

A team of astronomers has discovered a planet closer and younger than any other Earth-sized world yet identified.

The planet is known as HD 63433d and it’s the third planet found in orbit around a star called HD 63433.

HD 63433d is so close to its star, it completes a trip all the way around every 4.2 days.

The new planet was described in a new study published in The Astronomical Journal.

“It’s a useful planet because it may be like an early Earth,” said Melinda Soares-Furtado, a NASA Hubble Fellow at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“Even though it's really close-orbiting, we can use follow-up data to search for evidence of outgassing and atmospheric loss that could be important constraints on how terrestrial worlds evolve,” she added.