Venus once had Earth-like plate tectonics, critical for life: Study

Venus, known as a scorching wasteland of a planet, may have once had tectonic plate movements similar to those believed to have occurred on early Earth, found a study indicating the possibility of hosting life.

Using atmospheric data from Venus and computer modelling, a team of scientists from Brown University showed that Venus must have had plate tectonics sometime after the planet formed, about 4.5 billion to 3.5 billion years ago.

This can account for the abundance of nitrogen and carbon dioxide present in Venus' atmosphere, they said, in the paper published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

The composition of the planet's current atmosphere and surface pressure would only have been possible as a result of an early form of plate tectonics -- a process critical to life that involves multiple continental plates pushing, pulling and sliding beneath one another.

On Earth, this process intensified over billions of years, forming new continents and mountains, and leading to chemical reactions that stabilised the planet's surface temperature, resulting in an environment more conducive to the development of life.

Venus, on the other hand, Earth's nearest neighbour and sister planet, went in the opposite direction and today has surface temperatures hot enough to melt lead.

One explanation is that the planet has always been thought to have what's known as a "stagnant lid," meaning its surface has only a single plate with minimal amounts of give, movement and gases being released into the atmosphere.

The team posts that this wasn't always the case. The paper suggests that this early tectonic movement, like on Earth, would have been limited in terms of the number of plates moving and in how much they shifted.

It also would have been happening on Earth and Venus simultaneously.