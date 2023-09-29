Blood substances to help identify long Covid patients discovered in new research

Blood biomarkers for long Covid, or specific blood substances indicating the disease, have been identified, and could be used to accurately distinguish patients with the disease, scientists report in a new research published in the journal Nature.

The long Covid patients also exhibited an increased antibody circulation and markedly lower levels of the hormone cortisol, released by body under stress, compared to those not infected by SARS-CoV-2, they said.

The antibodies circulating also included those that help the body fight non-Covid viruses, such as the Epstein-Barr virus, which is a human herpes-causing virus linked with many cancers, the scientists from Yale University and other US institutes found by analysing the patients' blood samples.