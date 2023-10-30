Brain activity 'richer' when people talk in-person than over Zoom, study finds

Brain activity in people engaged in online interactions, such as over Zoom, was substantially suppressed compared to that in people having face-to-face conversations, researchers have found.

Our brains are finely tuned to process dynamic facial cues, which are a primary source of social information, during real in-person encounters, the researchers from Yale University said.

"In this study, we find that the social systems of the human brain are more active during real live in-person encounters than on Zoom, which appears to be an impoverished social communication system relative to in-person conditions," said Joy Hirsch, professor of comparative medicine and neuroscience, and senior author of the study published in the journal Imaging Neuroscience.

For the study, Hirsch's team recorded the brain's responses, or neural response signals, in individuals engaged in live, two-person interactions, and in those involved in two-person conversations on Zoom, the popular video conference platform.

The researchers found that the strength of neural signalling was "dramatically" reduced on Zoom compared to in-person conversations.