Zoom introduces new AI 'companion'

Virtual meeting platform Zoom on 6 September introduced its generative AI digital assistant AI 'companion' (formerly Zoom IQ), which will be available at no additional cost for customers with paid Zoom user accounts.

According to the company, Zoom AI companion delivers powerful, real-time digital assistant capabilities to help users improve productivity and work together more effectively.

Users will be able to access AI companion from within their existing workflows such as within Zoom meetings, Zoom team chat and Zoom whiteboard for capabilities such as meeting summaries, team chat compose and whiteboard generation with a simple, easy-to-use experience.

Moreover, the company said that AI companion incorporates several new real-time AI capabilities, with additional capabilities expected to launch over the next few months.