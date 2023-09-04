Samsung plans to add generative AI to home appliances next year

Samsung Electronics is working to add generative artificial intelligence (AI) features to its home appliances next year, an executive vice president has said at the IFA tech trade show in Berlin, to improve the home-life of each user.

"We are preparing to apply generative AI technologies to our home appliances," Yoo Mi-young, head of the software development team of Samsung's digital appliances division, said at a media briefing.

"Generative AI technologies will be applied to voice, vision and display," she said, so that household electronic products have a better understanding of what consumers do and want and can respond accordingly, reports Yonhap news agency.