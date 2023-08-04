Breastmilk sugar molecule boosts infant brains — study

Breastfeeding has a variety of known health benefits — for mother and baby alike. Breastmilk contains a range of antibodies that protect the infant's yet-to-develop immune system from infections. And mothers who nurse have a lower risk of both breast and ovarian cancers and metabolic diseases, such as diabetes.

Now, researchers at the Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging (HNRCA) at Tufts University in Massachusetts, USA, have discovered a link between a sugar molecule contained in breastmilk and infant brain development.

Their study suggests that a micronutrient called myo-inositol is prominent in breastmilk during the first months of lactation. That's precisely the time when neuronal connections form rapidly in a child's brain.

The researchers examined breastmilk samples collected from healthy mothers in Mexico City, Cincinnati and Shanghai. The concentration of myo-inositol was found to be consistent across the mothers' ethnic and social backgrounds.