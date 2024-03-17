Can LinkedIn be a gaming platform? Company thinks so

As mainstream Internet and streaming platforms like Netflix embrace gaming, Microsoft-owned professional networking company LinkedIn is also reportedly planning to foray into the booming market.

LinkedIn, which now has more 1 billion users, is working on new games experience, reports TechCrunch.

Three early efforts are games called “Queens”, “Inference” and “Crossclimb.”

A company spokesperson confirmed they are working on gaming, but there is no official launch date yet.

“We’re playing with adding puzzle-based games within the LinkedIn experience to unlock a bit of fun, deepen relationships, and hopefully spark the opportunity for conversations,” the spokesperson said in a statement.