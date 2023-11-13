Chrome, Edge users soon able to save frames from YouTube videos

Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge users will soon be able to "save the frame" (capture the screenshot of the video) from YouTube videos in the original resolution and PNG format.

After the introduction of an option to "copy video frame" on YouTube, Google has now added an additional feature that allows users to save video frames directly, reports Bleeping Computer.

This new feature has also been added to the Microsoft Edge Canary build.

"The new option to SAVE frames from YouTube videos already works in Edge Canary, Chromium developers added this new entry a few days ago," Chrome expert Leopeva64 posted on X.