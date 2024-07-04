Cloud resources biggest targets for cyberattacks in India, says study

A study by a multinational firm has identified cloud resources as the "biggest targets" for cyberattacks in India.

Thales has announced the release of the 2024 Thales Cloud Security Study, its annual assessment of the latest cloud security threats, trends and emerging risks based on a survey of nearly 3,000 IT and security professionals across 18 countries in 37 industries, according to a statement.

"The study was based on a global survey of 2,961 respondents, aimed at professionals in security and IT management," it said.

The study "identifies cloud resources as the biggest targets for cyberattacks in India".

Cloud security spending now "tops all other security spending categories", it added.

In India, nearly half (46 per cent) of the respondents reported that all corporate data stored in the cloud is sensitive and 37 per cent of the participating organisations have experienced a cloud data breach in India with 14 per cent having had one in the past year, the statement said.