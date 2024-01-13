Digital death threats in sport: 'There's no space to run'

The dopamine hit that social media provides is something many around the world are familiar with. Less familiar is being sent death threats for your performance at work. For professional athletes, this is sadly becomingly an increasingly common reality.

After German ice hockey team Cologne Sharks recently lost 5-4 in a league game, defenseman Moritz Müller, who was awarded a penalty just 70 seconds in for a heavy foul, received a death threat on Instagram. A user first posted a knife and a red drop of blood before writing on the photo of Müller with his three children: "I would kill these worms after such a terrible game of yours."

Sadly, Müller's case is not an isolated one.

South African scrum half Cobus Reinach, who plays club rugby in France, received death threats on social media after the Springboks beat France in a thrilling World Cup quarterfinal last year. After the final, one of rugby union's most famous referees Wayne Barnes received death threats for his performance and just last week, Hellas Verona player Thomas Henry said he had received death threats against himself and his family after missing a penalty.

Anna-Lena von Hodenberg, CEO of HateAid, a nonprofit group that advocates for victims of online hate speech, said in the last five years of consultations at the organization there has "absolutely been an increase in death threats."

Structural support required

Bayern Munich recently ran a campaign on hate speech, but von Hodenberg believes one strong advert is not enough.

"What we see is that even the big teams in football and also other sports, especially in sports that are not as visible, is that the individuals are left alone with this. Nobody is taking care of it," she said.