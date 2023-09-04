Drones banned in Jaipur

Now, flying drones without permission can spell trouble for those using it liberally at weddings, parties and other events in the city amid a ban on it by Additional Police Commissioner Law and Order Kunwar Rashtradeep.

As per officials, permission will be given to fly only Nano (smallest) drones in Jaipur. For that too, permission will have to be taken 24 hours in advance.

"The use of drones was increasing in Jaipur. It was also learnt that crimes were being committed using drones across the country. Security agencies also issue alerts from time to time regarding criminal incidents using drones. In view of this, this order has been issued in the entire Jaipur

Commissionerate," Rashtradeep said.