Dyson's first-ever noise-cancelling headphones set to debut in India on October 4

Consumer electronics company Dyson is set to enter the Indian wearables market, with its first-ever noise-cancelling headphones, launching in the country early next month.

Called Dyson Zone, the headphones will be made available in the Indian market on 4 October, marking the brand's first step into the world of wearable technology while offering pure audio and advanced noise cancellation.

Last March, the company known for making high-quality vacuum cleaners, had revealed to the world the Dyson Zone noise-cancelling headphones. Developed after more than five years of research and development, its high-fidelity headphones will finally arrive in India a whole six months after that first unveiling.

This pair of advanced noise-cancelling headphones is engineered to tackle the challenges of urban noise and provide a pure, immersive listening experience with high-fidelity audio that looks to set new standards for audio technology.