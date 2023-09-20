Dyson's first-ever noise-cancelling headphones set to debut in India on October 4
Dyson breaks into Indian wearables market with Dyson Zone headphones
Consumer electronics company Dyson is set to enter the Indian wearables market, with its first-ever noise-cancelling headphones, launching in the country early next month.
Called Dyson Zone, the headphones will be made available in the Indian market on 4 October, marking the brand's first step into the world of wearable technology while offering pure audio and advanced noise cancellation.
Last March, the company known for making high-quality vacuum cleaners, had revealed to the world the Dyson Zone noise-cancelling headphones. Developed after more than five years of research and development, its high-fidelity headphones will finally arrive in India a whole six months after that first unveiling.
This pair of advanced noise-cancelling headphones is engineered to tackle the challenges of urban noise and provide a pure, immersive listening experience with high-fidelity audio that looks to set new standards for audio technology.
The Indian wearables market is witnessing high growth right now — of 53.3 per cent (year-on-year) in the first half of 2023 (1H23), shipping 57.8 million units.
The high-end capabilities that have been exclusive to premium products are now gradually making their way into affordable models too, according to a report on this.
Published: 20 Sep 2023, 12:50 PM