X hit by fresh outage as users face repeated disruptions
According to Downdetector, reports of technical issues spiked around 8.30 am, with users across regions reporting access problems
Elon Musk-backed social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, suffered another service disruption on Wednesday morning, marking the second outage reported by users within 24 hours and reigniting concerns over the platform's reliability.
According to outage-tracking platform Downdetector, reports of technical issues surged around 8.30 am, with users across multiple regions complaining of difficulties accessing the service. Nearly 40 per cent of complaints were linked to the mobile app, while 29 per cent of users reported problems with feeds and timelines. Another 18 per cent flagged issues with the website.
Thousands of users took to rival social media platforms to report that posts were failing to load, timelines were not refreshing and several core features had become inaccessible.
The latest disruption comes less than a day after users reported similar issues on Tuesday evening, suggesting that X may be grappling with recurring technical challenges.
The outage adds to a growing list of service interruptions that have affected the platform in recent months. In May, X experienced a major global outage that impacted users in India and several other countries. During that disruption, many users were unable to load new posts, refresh feeds or even log into their accounts.
Downdetector data at the time showed that 41 per cent of affected users reported login failures, while an equal percentage cited problems with the X mobile application.
Earlier in February, the platform faced another widespread outage across India, the United States and the United Kingdom. More than 25,000 outage reports were logged globally, with over half of app users reporting login issues and many others experiencing website access problems.
The recurring disruptions have sparked fresh questions about the resilience of X's infrastructure as the company continues to undergo significant operational and technical changes under Musk's ownership.
X is not alone in facing reliability challenges. Earlier this month, Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram also suffered widespread outages, with users across several countries reporting that feeds would not refresh and content failed to load properly. Indian users were among those affected, highlighting the vulnerability of even the world's largest social media platforms to large-scale technical failures.
As of Wednesday morning, X had not issued an official statement explaining the cause of the outage or the steps being taken to prevent further disruptions.
With IANS inputs