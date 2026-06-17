X hit by fresh outage as users face repeated disruptions

Elon Musk-backed social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, suffered another service disruption on Wednesday morning, marking the second outage reported by users within 24 hours and reigniting concerns over the platform's reliability.

According to outage-tracking platform Downdetector, reports of technical issues surged around 8.30 am, with users across multiple regions complaining of difficulties accessing the service. Nearly 40 per cent of complaints were linked to the mobile app, while 29 per cent of users reported problems with feeds and timelines. Another 18 per cent flagged issues with the website.

Thousands of users took to rival social media platforms to report that posts were failing to load, timelines were not refreshing and several core features had become inaccessible.

The latest disruption comes less than a day after users reported similar issues on Tuesday evening, suggesting that X may be grappling with recurring technical challenges.