Elon Musk declares Telepathy success: now, guiding a mouse by thought alone

The tech billionaire also mentioned that Neuralink is now attempting to get as many mouse button clicks as possible from the patient.

Following approval for human trial recruitment in September last year, the company successfully implanted a chip into its first human patient last month.

Musk said that the company's first product, called Telepathy, would bring control of a phone or computer just by thinking.

In November 2023, the brain-computer interface company raised an additional $43 million in venture capital, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The filing showed that the company raised its previous tranche, led by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, from $280 million to $323 million in early August.