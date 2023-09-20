Musk's Neuralink starts recruiting for first human trial of brain-computer interface

Elon Musk-owned brain computer interface company Neuralink is now recruiting its first test subjects for human trials to help those with paralysis control devices.

The company said it has received approval from the reviewing independent institutional review board and the first hospital site to begin recruitment for our first-in-human clinical trial.

“The PRIME Study (short for Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface) aims to evaluate the safety of our implant (N1) and surgical robot (R1) and assess the initial functionality of our wireless brain-computer interface for enabling people with paralysis to control external devices with their thoughts,” the company said in a statement late on Tuesday, 19 September.

During the study, the R1 Robot will be used to surgically place the N1 Implant’s ultra-fine and flexible threads in a region of the brain that controls movement intention.

Once in place, the N1 Implant is cosmetically invisible and is intended to record and transmit brain signals wirelessly to an app that decodes movement intention.